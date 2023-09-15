Video: Russian Woman Surprises Indian Bureaucrat With Her Hindi Skills

J Sanjay Kumar shared his conversation with the Russian woman.

Hindi Diwas, celebrated on September 14th each year, witnesses the internet being flooded with several social media posts dedicated to this special occasion. It serves as a platform for people to not only celebrate the linguistic opulence and diversity of the Hindi language but also to openly express their deep-rooted pride in being Hindi speakers. This day provides a unique opportunity for individuals to unite and share their love for Hindi through various online expressions and discussions.

This year, a unique post was shared on the internet, which attracted the attention of many people.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by J Sanjay Kumar, an officer in the Indian Railway Traffic Service. In the video, a Russian woman showcases her remarkable proficiency in translating Hindi into English.

He captioned the video, "Leave the translation; many of us will not even be able to understand it. The level of proficiency this lady from Russia has in Hindi is simply amazing. By the way, how is my Hindi? Hindi Diwas."

The post has received an enormous response from people on social media, with numerous individuals actively commenting on it.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly of India on this day in 1949. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is majorly spoken in states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, and also in some countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Fuji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago.

Hindi, which is written in the Devanagri script, is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country. Hindi is one of the official languages of the Union Government, with the other being English.