Video: Rodeo Bull Escapes Oregon Arena, Tosses Woman Into Air Twice

Four people were injured, including a responding deputy who had minor injuries

Panic and chaos erupted after a bull escaped an arena at an Oregon rodeo and charged into people, injuring at least four spectators. The incident happened on Saturday night when a bull named Party Bus ran loose during the final section of the bull-riding event at Sisters Rodeo.

Sisters Rodeo Association said the bull jumped an arena barrier, charged onto the rodeo grounds, and ran to holding pens, where livestock professionals contained it. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the bull jumping a fence into the rodeo stands, and knocking over a garbage can. Seconds later, the bull charged at a woman and flung her into the air twice.

Thankfully, cowboys and other Rodeo professionals quickly secured the bull and managed to guide it back into a pen and away from the crowds.

Watch the video here:

Madness at the Sisters Rodeo last night as a bull jumped the fence & made it into the concession area. pic.twitter.com/1OVHiHrknj — Rjrtyx (@weixj8862) June 9, 2024

A spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Jayson Janes, said four people were injured, including a responding deputy who had minor injuries. The Sisters Rodeo Association wrote in a statement Sunday that two of those people including the woman were taken to a hospital. They were all released the following day.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said Saturday's incident is a reminder that ''while rodeo is a highly-entertaining sport, on very rare occasions it can also pose some risk.'' They also thanked the arena's pickup men for quickly containing the animal.

"We are grateful for the rapid, professional response of our arena pickup men, rodeo staff, and local first responders, who were able to prevent the situation from being worse," it said in a statement.

Organizers said it was the first time anyone could recall such a breach happening since their first event in Sisters in 1940. The rodeo's final performance on Sunday went on as scheduled.