Video: Paraglider Stuck For Hours After Crashing Into Power Lines

A paraglider in California had to be rescued after flying into power lines and getting trapped. The man was stuck there for three hours on Wednesday as a power company and rescue crews worked to bring him down, reports NBC News.

According to a statement by Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the paraglider pilot got entangled with the power lines near the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst around 5pm on Wednesday. "A single para-glide pilot became entangled in power lines upon his approach to land," they said.

Utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Company cut the power to the area to facilitate his rescue and prevent him from getting electrocuted. After that, rescue crews began a lengthy operation to bring the paraglider down.

"Our main focus was letting him know to stay in contact with the aircraft, not to try to reach out, touch us or move around as much so that the aircraft stayed still and wouldn't potentially fall," Olivehurst Fire Battalion Chief Randy York told Fox 40.

Luckily, the paraglider - who has not been named - did not sustain any major injuries in the accident. He was conscious and chatted with rescue personnel when they arrived.

He was disentangled and brought to the ground at around 8.15pm and transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation.