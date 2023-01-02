Video: Pakistan Student Writes Lyrics Of Ali Zafar's Song 'Jhoom' In Physics Exam, Singer Reacts

Mr Zafar's post garnered more than 68,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar recently reacted to a viral video of a student who had written the lyrics of his famous song 'Jhoom' in his intermediate physics exam. Taking to Twitter, Mr Zafar shared the video made by an unimpressed teacher who was absolutely disappointed after reading the answer sheet of an 11th grader.

"This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying," Ali Zafar wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

In the short video, a teacher checking the answer sheet showed that the student wrote the lyrics of Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' in response to a question on Newton in a physics paper. The student started off his answer by saying that he is hurt because he is not going to do well in the exam. He then went on to write the lyrics of the song.

In the clip, the paper-checker said that the student wrote the lyrics to deceive the teacher. The 11th grader also cursed Isaac Newton for introducing physics. In his answer sheet, the student said that he is not interested in clearing the question as he does not know the answer because he slept during the lectures.

The video has gone viral online and has been shared on several social media platforms. In the comment section, one user wrote, "Hahaha my goodness.. Ali Zafar bhai encourage youth and your followers to study." Another said, "You're a great influencer and a very talented human yourself. I think you should tell the youth in episodes how you achieved what you achieved today. No jack but only persistence and hard work."

A third user commented, "This proves that @AliZafarsays is inspiring the young generation but unfortunately this generation is unable to maintain balance in life matters." A fourth jokingly added, "Maybe your next song lyrics could be the answer to this particular physics question!"

Mr Zafar's post garnered more than 68,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

