Video: Pak Men Splash Water On Moving Train, Passengers Thrash Them And Police Seize Bike

A social media video has sparked outrage in Pakistan after a group of youngsters attempted a dangerous prank near railway tracks. The video shows the youths parking a motorcycle in a shallow lake beneath the tracks, aiming to splash water on a passing train.

However, their plan went awry when the train unexpectedly came to a halt. After the sudden stop, rail employees and angered passengers came down and chased the fleeing youngsters. The video captures the chaos as police seize the motorcycle.

ان لوگوں کو لگ رھا تھا ٹرین رکے گی نہیں،ٹرین رکی،مسافروں نے طبیعت صاف کرکے ان کو دھویا اور پولیس نے بائیک بھی ضبط کرلی۔لیکن ان ذلیل لوگوں کو گرفتار کیا جانا چاھئے تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/sGCbbjugVL — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) June 25, 2024

Frustrated by the delay and potential safety risk, passengers reportedly apprehended the youths and subjected them to a physical altercation. The growing trend of reckless pranks filmed for online attention is often becoming trouble for people's daily lives, often with disregard for public safety and causing inconvenience to others.

The digital news platform SA Times in Pakistan also covered the incident and reported it on their page.

The incident is not an isolated one; there are reports of similar pranks occurring in India as well. The public should refrain from such dangerous activities and consider the potential consequences.