Video Of This Stunning Glass House In Bengaluru Leaves Internet Spellbound: "Insane Architecture"

A mesmerising video of the "Crystal Hall," a breathtaking glass house in Bengaluru, has captivated the internet with its innovative design and architectural brilliance. Designed by the acclaimed architect Thomas Abraham, this stunning 30-foot-tall, two-story residence is nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Angalapura. Recently, content creator Priyam Saraswat took viewers on an enchanting tour of the property, showcasing its unique features and ecological significance. In the video, Mr Abraham provided a fascinating insight into the design process and the innovative ideas that shaped the creation of this eco-friendly and aesthetically stunning residence.

Spanning approximately 850 square meters, the Crystal Hall is enveloped by vibrant orchards and woods, creating a thriving ecosystem that supports local wildlife. One of the standout features of Crystal Hall is its use of residential windmill towers, which generate backup power and feed excess energy back into the grid, as explained by Mr Abraham in this video. The building's envelope is composed of double-layered, high-performance glass, providing exceptional thermal insulation and minimising the need for artificial heating and cooling. The video also showcased a well-like swimming pool, a grand gall, a lion sculpture inspired by the Narnia series, a sunken living room, a dining space, a bedroom that offers stunning views and a beautiful terrace.

"A glass house with elegant design in Bengaluru," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Users were left spellbound and utterly impressed by the Crystal Hall, with many expressing their amazement and admiration for the property's breathtaking design, innovative features, and seamless integration with nature. One user joked, "Can't play cricket anywhere near this house."

Another wrote, "What a house what we see in dreams is right out here."

A third said, "Loved the way the owner showcased the house for Priyam like he is describing his child, which in a way it is. Beautiful concept and excellent execution of the same."

A fourth stated, "Is he also the designer of the house?! What a masterpiece it is." A fifth added, "Who needs a vacation when you have views like this!!!"

Yet another said, "Kudos to architect Thomas Abraham for the stunning Paleo Modern Glass Home! A brilliant fusion of modern glass aesthetics and rustic charm, showcasing bold creativity and sustainable design."

Notably, Thomas Abraham is an architect and IIT alumnus with honours in architecture. He currently operates two ventures: a classical liberal arts design college and a renowned art, architecture, and design studio that has received international awards.