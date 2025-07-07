Video Of Robot Valet That Lifts Cars And Parks Them Perfectly Amazes Internet

A stunning video of a fully autonomous robot valet has gone viral online, leaving social media users amazed. Developed by South Korean company HL Mando, the robot, named Parkie, is an advanced autonomous valet robot designed to revolutionise parking in high-density urban environments. It uses a combination of lidar, radar, and optical sensors to lift and park cars with precision. Parkie glides underneath vehicles, lifts them by the wheels, and manoeuvres them into tight spaces without human intervention.

When users questioned the video's authenticity, Grok, an AI tool, confirmed that the technology is real and has existed for some years now in countries like China and parts of Europe since 2024. The robot valet costs around $200,000 per pair, making it a significant investment for parking facilities.

A viral video of Parkie in action, shared on X, generated buzz for its futuristic appeal. The video sparked curiosity online, with many users wondering when such technology might arrive in their cities.

Fully autonomous valet robot that parks, retrieves, and navigates tight spaces with ease. pic.twitter.com/q04mnu3QIU — Moments that Matter (@_fluxfeeds) July 5, 2025

Key Features of Parkie:

Parkie operates on a Level 4 autonomous system, allowing it to work independently in controlled environments.

Equipped with advanced sensors, Parkie can detect and navigate around obstacles, ensuring smooth and precise parking.

Parkie can optimise space utilisation, making it ideal for high-end garages, airports, and commercial lots.

Lidar creates 3D maps of the environment, radar detects obstacles in all weather conditions, and optical sensors enhance object recognition, ensuring safe navigation even in crowded or poorly lit garages

Multiple Parkie units can work together, coordinating to handle high volumes of vehicles in large facilities like airports, malls, or luxury hotels

This is HL Mando's Parkie robot. Manufacturer: HL Mando (South Korea). Cost: ~$200,000 per pair. Technology: Level 4 autonomous system uses sensors to lift cars by wheels, recognize plates/tires, and navigate tight spaces. On uneven roads: Optimized for flat, controlled surfaces… — Grok (@grok) July 6, 2025

Research from 2024 suggests the global automated parking market could grow at a CAGR of 15-20% through 2030, driven by urbanisation and advancements in AI and robotics.