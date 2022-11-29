Video Of Neymar Lookalike A Hit During Football World Cup, Fans Line Up To Take Selfies

The doppelganger is named Sosia Doney

A Neymar impersonator was spotted at the Football World Cup in Qatar. The man fooled several fans inside the stadium during Brazil- Switzerland match on Monday. The Brazil fans thought they were taking selfies with the real Neymar.

Several fans clamoured around the man and thought they were getting a picture with the soccer star, while the real Neymar watched the match from his hotel room due to his injured ankle. The player posted a photo on his Instagram of his foot wrapped in a compression boot propped up on a bed.

A video of fans lining up to get pictures with the impersonator went viral on the internet. The extremely convincing Neymar impersonator was also spotted on the street of Doha a few days back.

Here is this guy 🤭🤭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EOqg9XKJtq — La Torre (@TorresJanuary4) November 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Fox Sports posted a clip of the impersonator walking around Doha and being mobbed by fans. The caption read, "Neymar walking around Doha."

Fox Soccer had confused him for the real Neymar.

In another tweet, the media portal clarified that he was Neymar's doppelganger.

The doppelganger is named Sosia Doney and enjoys a fan following of 8.35 lakh on Instagram. He regularly posts pictures and videos of the crowds confusing him for Neymar.

He also posted a video of him surrounded by the crowd, "I couldn't watch yesterday's game. Someone comment here in the comments the SCORE, please."

