Video Of Indians Playing Ajay Devgn's 'Aaye Hum Baarati' At Australian Beach Goes Viral

A video of a group of friends playing a Bollywood song on an Australian beach is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Visa Vidyarthi.

In the video, a group of friends are seen roaming around a beach in Australia. One of them is also seen carrying a Bluetooth speaker that was blasting Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor's popular song 'Aaye Hum Baraati' from the 1992 movie 'Jigar'. The gang was laughing and even singing along to the track in the short clip.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 313,000 likes and over two million views. It left internet users in splits as they flooded the comment section with fire and laughing emojis.

While one user wrote "We Indians have a different entity," another said, "Indian boys rock". A third user jokingly commented, "Our Indians leave their impression everywhere." A fourth added, "The song is awesome but what is the use they would not have understood."

