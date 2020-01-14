Video Of Granny Dancing At Pongal Celebrations Will Make Your Day

A still from a video shared by Kiran Bedi on Twitter.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi today celebrated the festival of Pongal with staff from municipalities and Public Work Departments, as well as the women of the Swachatha Corporation who work to keep the city clean. A video of a granny dancing at the celebrations, shared by Ms Bedi on Twitter, is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The video shows a member of the Swachatha Corporation - distinguished by their bright pink shirts - dancing to a catchy tune at the Pongal celebrations. The granny is cheered on by other women as she shows off her dance moves.

The video has collected over 5,000 views within half an hour of being shared. In the comments section, many have praised the granny and her dancing.

Kiran Bedi also shared a few other glimpses of the celebrations on the microblogging website. She wrote that staff from PWD and municipalities received a towel as a gift on Pongal. "The 1500 women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors," she added.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival that will begin on January 15 and continue till January 18. For Tamilians, this is one of the most auspicious festivals - celebrated with gift exchanges, feasting and drawing kolams.