Video Of Boy Gifting Newborn Brother A Sticker Goes Viral

Sibling bonds are one of the strongest connections we make in our lives. The presence of a sister or a brother not only keeps us entertained but the emotional attachments that happen early in our life help in our personal development. In a video doing rounds on the internet, a little boy is seen showering love on his newborn brother.

The video, jointly shared by Instagram user Laura Hess and page The Daily Heartwarming, was posted on the social media platform on Monday and since then it has amassed over 8,000 likes and the numbers seem to be only growing. "The sweetest moment," reads the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video here:



In the video, it appears that the family is in a hospital room when the boy, named Jaiden, says that he has brought something for his baby brother. He pulls out a sticker from his pocket and tries to place it on the baby's face. Later on, the mother tells him to put it on his clothes. He then proceeds to plant a kiss on the baby's face and whispers "I like him." It seems that the video was recorded by the father.

The sweet video won the hearts of many on the internet. Several users left red heart emojis in the comments section. One user commented, "What a sweet boy. Bringing his new baby brother a gift. He wanted to share his things with him. And the end "I like him" ohhh bless, so precious." "Aww that is the sweetest and made me tear up," said another.

"So sweet of his big brother! May god bless them," added another user. "He's gonna be a good big brother," commented another user.