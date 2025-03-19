Video Of An Argument Between Pak Journalist And Cop In English Leaves Internet in Splits

A hilarious video from Pakistan allegedly showing a reporter and a cop arguing in broken English is going viral on social media, leaving users in splits. The clip, shared on X, opens to show an alleged police officer accusing a reporter of making threats. The two appear to be arguing over a parking issue. While the journalist questions the cop about the legality of certain parked vehicles, the police officer, visibly agitated, reprimands the journalist for allegedly threatening him.

"I only say you, this is legal?" the journalist asks the cop, who immediately admits and says, "No". A few seconds into the video, both parties are heard saying, "Not legal. Not legal", only until the verbal fight gets more dramatic. The police officer then accuses the reporter of making threats. "This dumki (threatening) legal? My brother, you me stand," he says in crooked English. At this point, the journalist, taking a dig at the cop's grammar, says, "What is the meaning of 'you me stand'? I don't know".

The video concludes with the police officer insisting the journalist head to the SP's office to sort out the matter.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 191,000 views and several reactions. While some users found the clip amusing, others compared it to a conversation between Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"At least it is better than the English spoken by their cricketers," jokingly wrote one user. "After this I hope I haven't forgotten my English!!" commented another.

"Babar and Rizwan arguing about match strategy," said a third user. "A place where English took its last breath," wrote another.

One user joked, "Two first-standard kids showing off in English." Another noted, "The 3-language policy is important."

"Language is a tool for connection, not a measure of superiority. We must embrace our rich linguistic diversity while leveraging technology to enhance education. AI can bridge gaps, making learning accessible in every language. This is the future we need to build together," commented one user.

