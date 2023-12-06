Video of '800-Year-Old' Gingko Tree In South Korea Goes Viral

The gingko tree is shining like gold.

A video going viral shows a majestic gingko tree in South Kore, one of the most commons types of trees in the country. Many monumental gingko trees are scattered across South Korea, covering long histories and legends. The current video gaining traction shows a large number of people gathered around the tree shining like gold. It is said to be more than 800 years old. According to South Korean websites, it is a national monument of the country and among the most-visited sites.

This ginkgo tree, in the village of Bangye-ri in South Korea,



is thought to be at least 800 years old

The Wonju Bangye-ri Ginkgo Tree is famous for its impressive crown, which currently covers a perimeter of around 17 metres.

The way its branches are spread out, make it one of the most visually appealing trees on the planet. Many social media users have given it the title of the "world's most beautiful tree".

Korea JoongAng Daily published two popular stories about the origin of the tree. One says it sprouted during the time of Silla dynasty (57 BC-935 AD). The other legend says Crown Prince Maui, son of the last king of Silla, planted it while he was on his way to Mount Kumgang to become a hermit.

"Although there's no written record, experts lean toward the tree being 1,100 years old upon examining its growth," the outlet quoted author Goh Kyu-hong, who has published multiple books on trees, as saying.

Korea JoongAng Daily said the gingko tree also received an honorary government title during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Scientists have been studying gingko trees for decades, trying to find out how they thrive. A research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said that a 600-year-old gingko tree is likely to pump out just as much defensive and immune-supporting chemicals as their younger relatives.

Gingko is a species of gymnosperm tree native to East Asia. It is the last living species in the order Ginkgoales, which first appeared over 290 million years ago.