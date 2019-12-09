Video: Miss Universe Contestants Fall On Runway During Swimsuit Round

Miss France and Miss Malaysia both slipped during the Miss Universe 2019 swimsuit round.

Two contestants fell and several others tripped during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary swimsuit competition held in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. According to The South African, Miss France and Miss Malaysia both took a tumble on the wet stage, leaving organisers red-faced. Other contestants also experienced varying degrees of difficulty in maintaining their balance onstage.

Luckily, nobody was injured during the show.

Maeva Coucke, Miss France 2018, took one of the worst tumbles during the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2019. The 25-year-old tripped and fell on the runway as she walked in a bikini with a blue cape. She shared a video of the accident on Instagram later, writing: "Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage... and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles."

Malaysia's 22-year-old Shweta Sekhon also slipped during the swimsuit round, videos shared online show. She fell while walking down the stage in high heels before getting up and continuing her catwalk.

According to news website RFI, other contestants like Miss Malta and Miss Indonesia also tripped on the slippery runway.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on Sunday. The 26-year-old pageant winner is from Tsolo, South Africa.