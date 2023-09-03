Video: Man Thrown Off Plane After Argument With Crew Over Cabin Storage

The flight attendant asked the man to "please stop."

A passenger onboard an American Airlines flight was kicked out of the plane after a heated argument with a member of the cabin crew over the number of bags kept in the overhead storage bins, as per a report in the Independent. A video of the same was shared on Reddit and since then it has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the man, who had his hair in a top knot and was wearing a yellow t-shirt, was captured on camera yelling "there's no space" repeatedly after another passenger allegedly kept their luggage above him and then took their seat. The passenger said in the video, "This guy put his luggage up here, now we don't have any space. He's got no space." He continued repeating the same phrase as other passengers boarded the plane.

Referring to a passenger seated across the aisle, who appeared to have just boarded, the man added, "He's got no space. Look." A male member of the cabin crew comes to the agitated passenger to address the issue. He then asks the man to "stop". "Sir, I'm going to ask one more time. You need to stop with this whole luggage situation," the flight attendant said as he pointed his finger in the passenger's face.

This further angered the passenger. In an offensive tone, he said, "Don't point at me, don't point your finger at me. You point your finger at me one more time. I am going to call the police." The steward replied, "I'm not pointing a finger. You need to stop with this luggage situation. You're going to call the police on me? OK." He then walks away from the man.

It is to be noted that although the video does not show the man being asked to deboard the plane, an executive can be seen asking a co-passenger if she had any plans to continue the journey without him, as he was seen leaving the flight.

The Reddit user who posted the video claimed the man had utilised four of the overhead bins to store his luggage and that he could be seen removing numerous bags as he was being removed. "Ironically, he had like 4 big bags on the overhead bins. I left out the horrendous racist comments he made to the gentleman who put his luggage in the overhead bin," reads the description of the video. Since being shared, the video has 97 per cent upvotes.

"The finger-pointing wasn't nearly as upsetting as his hair," said a user.

A second person added, "Imagine threatening a flight attendant that your going to call the police because they pointed their finger at you for causing an unnecessary ruccus."

"People severely underestimate the amount of authority flight attendants have within the plane," commented a third person.

"Imagine being the guy-responsible for the situation you're complaining about-that gets you ejected from the flight," added a user.