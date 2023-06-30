Video: French Firefighter's Daring Run While On Fire Smashes World Records

French firefighter Jonathan Vero

People often steer clear of fire, but one man made the decision to attempt two records that required sprinting while being set on fire.

According to Guinness World Records, French firefighter Jonathan Vero, 39, has set the world alight by achieving the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen.Wearing a protective suit, Jonathan ran 272.25 metres (893 ft) while engulfed in flames, breaking the previous record of 204.23 metres (670 ft).

In doing so, Jonathan also broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen, clocking in at 17 seconds, beating the previous record by 7.58 seconds.Both records were previously held by Antony Britton (UK).

The video of the unbelievable futile attempt to beat the record, which Guinness World Records released, has gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

Jonathan Vero said afterwards: "This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter and for the people who trained me and watched me grow."

Achieving these Guinness World Records titles was a childhood dream for Jonathan, who says he "strived every day" to make it a reality.

However, Jonathan has no intention of stopping here. "I've still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for," he said.

Millions of people have watched the video on Twitter and Instagram, and many of them have left thoughtful views in the comment section.

"I do wonder at what point in his life he came up with this idea," commented a user.

"We need a full picture of how his body looks to check the result after the race," wrote another user.