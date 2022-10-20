Video: Langur Attends Funeral Of Man Who Used To Feed Him, Internet Moved

The langur's gesture moved social media users.

A heartbreaking video has surfaced on social media that shows a langur attending the funeral of a man who cared for it and used to offer food. The clip shows the langur sitting near the body of the man for several minutes trying to wake him up. The video has moved many social media users who praised the friendship between the man and the animal. The man's family members and relatives in mourning were stunned to see the langur's gesture.

Several users who shared the clip said it has been shot in Sri Lanka's Batticaloa.

The video shows a person trying to move the langur away, but the primate refuses to leave. It is seen saluting the man's body and even bowing to kiss his forehead.

It keeps sitting right next to the man's body. At one point, the langur picks up his hand and tries to shake it in order to get the man's attention.

There are several clips on social media that show humans and animals have almost similar traits when it comes to emotions. They too can't see humans sad and will do everything in their power to cheer them up.

In August, a viral video showed a monkey giving emotional support to a man.

As the video began, a man is seen coming and sitting next to a monkey dressed in a shirt and shorts. The man looked stressed and made several gestures depicting the same.

The monkey soon realised the tough time the human is going through and offered help. It urged him to lie down by putting his head on its lap. The man obliged and the monkey then consoled him and tried to calm him by patting his shoulder.