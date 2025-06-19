Video: Internet Slams Men For Playing Cards On Plane: "This Is So Ridiculous"

A video shows a group of men playing a game of cards in mid-air. They blocked the aisle using a shawl, with four corners tied to four seats - like a hammock. The video was shared in May but gaining traction now and internet users are slamming the men for lacking "basic civic sense".

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named mahaveergandhi. The caption read, "Gambling is not about how well you play the games; it's really about how well you handle your money."

Also Read | "Mushroom" On Mars: Is This A Sign Of Life On Red Planet?

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, "How inconsiderate to other passengers. Zero civic sense. What if someone needs to use the restroom? This is so weird."

"The biggest question is, was there nobody on the plane to shame these guys and make them stop? The crew are too polite but what about the other passengers?" another wrote.

Also Read | Donald Trump-Asim Munir Lunch Leaves Internet Full Of Memes

"Yaar stop this nonsense. Watch movie or go to sleep. And let others sleep," as user said.

"This is so ridiculous. We really do lack civic sense," added another.

"Show you are Indian without telling you are an Indian," added another.

"Hope DGCa cancels their flight travelling for at least 2 years," one user wrote.