Video: Indian Couple Celebrates 36th Wedding Anniversary At Wimbledon

Representative Image

An Indian couple who have been avid tennis fans since the early 1970s celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary at the Wimbledon Championships and the video of their celebration went viral online. They watched the game live and also enjoyed the classic strawberries and cream at their ideal location, fulfilling their dream.

Their video was posted by Wimbledon's official YouTube account and has won everyone's hearts online. The man said in the clip, "Have been a tennis fan since the early 70s. It's very emotional for us. It's very emotional because it's a dream destination for both of us."

Being in the stadium with the crowd is what he refers to as "spine-tingling." He stated that he was particularly looking forward to watching Novak Djokovic play, saying, "When he came into the Central Court, I was feeling very good." Indian tennis players Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have long been favourites of the couple.

Talking about strawberries and cream, he said that this is an integral part of the "Wimbledon legacy." "It is icing on the cake," he added.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over two thousand views on YouTube.

"Cute...The simple pleasures of life are the most valued. Nice profile," said a user.

"Lovely," committed a person.

A third said, "great achievement."

Meanwhile, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday when "devastated" Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight clash with a hip injury. Djokovic will be playing in his 13th Wimbledon semi-final, equalling the mark of eight-time All England Club champion Roger Federer, and 49th at the Grand Slams.

He will face either Taylor Fritz of the United States or Italy's Lorenzo Musetti for a place in Sunday's championship match.