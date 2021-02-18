Watch: India, US Soldiers Dance To Punjabi Song '3 Peg'

Indian and US soldiers came together to celebrate Basant Panchami with song and dance.

A video released on social media shows soldiers from US and India celebrating Basant Panchami together by dancing to Punjabi beats. The video was recorded during the ongoing US-India 'Yudh Abhyas' defence exercises in Rajasthan. Soldiers from the two countries were seen dressed in casuals and wearing face masks as they shook a leg to the popular Punjabi song '3 Peg' by Sharry Mann.

The 38-second clip was shared on Twitter by USA's '1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team', which thanked hosts from the Indian Army's '11th Battalion Jammu And Kashmir Rifles' for inviting them to celebrate Basant Panchami.

The video was also shared by the official handle of the US Embassy in India. "Wonderful to see US and Indian soldiers celebrate the Basant Panchami festival in the middle of the US-India Yudh Abhyas defense exercises," the Embassy wrote on Twitter. "This is what #USIndia defense cooperation is about -- not just increased interoperability, but also stronger people-to-people ties."

Since being posted two days ago, the clip has racked up over 95,000 views and hundreds of reactions.

Appreciated. This is not only US and India but I can simply say two biggest and largest democracies of world. I stand with democracy and human rights. Bravo — Zar Ali Khan Afridi (@ZarAliAfridi) February 16, 2021

Btw u don't need any festival to dance and celebrate in India

You just need a punjabi song playing out and even a random person passing by , will start moving thier legs — Sahil Bhatnagar (@iSahilBhatnagar) February 17, 2021

The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan earlier this month, according to news agency PTI.

"The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each other''s rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Besides counter-insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise," defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.