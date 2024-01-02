Video: Festive Fun Turns To Nightmare As Winter Wonderland Ride Stalls Mid-Air

The ride stopped working during its spin, which left customers hanging in the air.

The UK's famous Winter Wonderland's joyride turned into a chilling nightmare as a colossal malfunction left passengers dangling upside down for over 30 minutes. The iconic Hyde Park park, usually bustling with festive cheer, witnessed this terrifying scene as a thrill-seeker ride, resembling a giant pendulum, froze mid-swing. One arm of the behemoth hovered near the ground, the other precariously held a swinging cradle at its 65-meter peak. The sight, straight out of a horror movie, left even the bravest hearts plummeting.

Generally, the ride shoots people up to a height of 65 meters in the air and spins them upside down really fast. The incident was posted on X, previously known as Twitter, through various accounts, providing a detailed view of exactly how it unfolded.

Watch the video here:

"We can confirm that the Blizzard ride had a power outage that lasted eight minutes on the evening of December 30. The issue was handled quickly by the ride operators and customer service, and the riders were safely escorted off the ride. The safety of our visitors is our top priority, and all of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff," a spokesperson for Winter Wonderland told The Metro.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, commonly known as Winter Wonderland, is a massive annual celebration held throughout the festive season. Occurring from mid-November to early January, this event offers visitors the opportunity to partake in ice skating, rides, culinary delights, entertainment, and various other festive attractions.