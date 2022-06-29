Video Captures Squirrel's Struggle To Crack Groundnut, Internet Delighted

Squirrel's innocent behaviour and adorable antics warm people's hearts.

Videos of squirrels having fun and interacting with people attract a lot of eyeballs on the internet. Their innocent behaviour and adorable antics warm people's hearts.

A squirrel was recently caught on camera trying to eat a groundnut. It shows the swift and agile gnawer trying hard to crack the outer shell but is unable to succeed. The squirrel even inserts the groundnut in its mouth, but the struggle to break it open continues.

Suddenly, it spots the camera shooting the act. After a brief pause, the squirrel turns away from the camera and continues its struggle with the groundnut. Finally, realising that this is a tough nut to crack, it puts the nut in the mouth, grabs another and flees from the sight.

The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, "Stop watching me."

It has amassed over 5 lakh views and more than 30,000 likes on Twitter in just few hours. More than 4,000 users have re-tweeted the post so far.

Viewers felt delighted watching the video and left beautiful comments.

"I don't like people watching me eat either!" said a user. "Stop judging me!" posted another.

Videos shared by Buitengebieden gain much popularity on social media. One of their recent videos showed a woman helping a thirsty squirrel by helping it drink water from a bottle.

The video received more than 2.6 million views and over 1 lakh likes after being shared.

Both humans and animals are being impacted by extreme temperatures these days. Many of us leave a bowl of water outside our homes or on rooftops during heat waves in an attempt to help them.