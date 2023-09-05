Video: Bride's Friends Surprise Groom With A Dance To Blackpink's Pink Venom

The performance received significant appreciation from social media users.

Dance performances by the bride's or groom's friends at wedding can be a wonderful way to celebrate the couple's special day and create lasting memories. Such performances are a heartfelt expression of celebration, aiming to make the bride and groom feel exceptionally cherished on their wedding day. With careful planning and a beautiful performance, friends can create a beautiful and memorable moment that the bride and groom will cherish forever.

Something similar took place during a wedding ceremony, where four of the bride's friends delivered a captivating dance performance dedicated to the groom. Their performance not only won the admiration of everyone in attendance but also garnered significant attention on social media, touching the hearts of a broader audience.

The video was posted on Instagram by musician BettyWho, who also tagged American singer Scott Hoying and choreography couple Austin and Marideth in the post.

Watch the video here:

The video's caption reads, "When your friend asks you to surprise his brand new husband at their wedding with a Blackpink dance."

The friends' dance performance featured the song "Pink Venom" by the South Korean girl group Blackpink. The video begins with the groom seated on a chair on the stage, and in front of him, four friends, all dressed in suits, dance energetically to the tune of "Pink Venom." Their impressive dance moves garnered enthusiastic cheers and applause from the wedding attendees.

The video is gaining widespread popularity on social media, as numerous users are expressing their love for the captivating dance performance in the comments section.

"I need the extended version of this dance," commented a user.

Honestly, this is awesome, but Mark's reactions just make it so much more adorable. It just gives off so much pure joy," wrote another user.

"So many people I love in one video!," commented a third user.