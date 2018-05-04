Video: Boy Sleeps On Fifth Floor Window Ledge After Scolding From Dad

The 12-year-old was filmed sleeping on the ledge of the fifth floor window of an apartment building. According to South China Morning Post, the boy's father scolded him for being too lazy to get out of bed which is when he climbed out of his bedroom window. With arms tightly crossed, it was evident he wasn't happy about the earful he reportedly got from his dad. The fire department was called to bring the boy back to safety, according to Pear Video.
Video showed fire officials hoisting the safety ladder to the fifth floor while the boy sat angrily on the window canopy. He was eventually brought back to safety.
The incident took place on Wednesday in China's Jiangkou city, Guizhou province.
CommentsWatch the footage here:
In September last year, a three-year-old girl was found dangling with her neck stuck in the safety grille of a a fourth floor window. Fortunately, a neighbour, risking his own life, climbed up from the window below and held the girl till she was rescued.
