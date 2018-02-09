Video: Boy Climbs Into Toy Machine To Get Favourite Toy, Gets Stuck Instead Let nothing get in the way of what you want

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mason was rescued from the claw machine in ten minutes.



According to a Facebook post by the Titusville Fire and Emergency Services, the incident took place on Wednesday at a restaurant in Florida, USA.



"This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!!" they write in their post.





Fortunately, Mason was never in any distress and was rescued after ten minutes when an off-duty lieutenant, who happened to be eating at the restaurant, saw that he was stuck inside the claw machine, reports



Rescue personnel were called at 5.33pm and had managed to rescue Mason by 5.41, reports



According to Titusville Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sutton, the boy managed to climb in through machine's small door.



Watch the video below:





In happier news, Mason did get the stuffed toy he wanted - a plush football - and a few more as well.







Click for more





Let nothing get in the way of what you want, they say. A 4-year-old boy probably took this to heart when he climbed into an arcade machine to get the stuffed toy he wanted. It's another matter that he got stuck inside and had to be rescued by fire department officials.According to a Facebook post by the Titusville Fire and Emergency Services, the incident took place on Wednesday at a restaurant in Florida, USA."This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!!" they write in their post.Fortunately, Mason was never in any distress and was rescued after ten minutes when an off-duty lieutenant, who happened to be eating at the restaurant, saw that he was stuck inside the claw machine, reports Florida Today Rescue personnel were called at 5.33pm and had managed to rescue Mason by 5.41, reports USA Today. According to Titusville Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sutton, the boy managed to climb in through machine's small door.Watch the video below: In happier news, Mason did get the stuffed toy he wanted - a plush football - and a few more as well.Click for more trending news