Video: Baby Smiles In Delight After Hearing Aids Are Turned On

An adorable video of a baby girl reacting to her mother's voice after her hearing aids are turned on has gone viral online. Paul Addison shared a video of Georgina, his four-month-old daughter, reacting to her mother's voice. The 32-year-old from Harrogate, Yorkshire, tweeted the video of his daughter with the caption "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning". The video shows Georgina smiling from ear to ear after hearing her mother, Louise.

According to The Telegraph, Georgina wears hearing aids in both ears after being diagnosed as "severely deaf" in September. Her father decided to share the "lightbulb moment" with the world after she had been wearing the aids for some weeks.

The video of the baby girl smiling and gurgling at her mother's voice has been viewed over 7 lakh times on Twitter, where it was shared on Thursday. The heartwarming video seems to have struck a chord with many, with hundreds praising it as "adorable" and "touching".

"It's absolutely phenomenal," Mr Addison said, according to Breaking News. "You use these hearing aids and it's like the lights have been switched on.

"As a consequence she is immediately more alert, happy, and can hear her mum's voice, which is absolutely delightful."

To The Telegraph, he added that the hearing aids made Georgina "instantly delighted".

"She is instantly delighted and becomes much happier straight away." Mr Addison said. "Her face lights up and she looks delighted."

