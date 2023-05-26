Video: Anand Mahindra Impressed By This Unique Inflatable T-Shirt For Kids

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the interesting video.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, keeps his Twitter followers engaged and never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring, and witty tweets, that often pique the interest of social media users. He is especially a fan of all things Indian and often advocates his love and support for desi innovations.

Yesterday, he shared a new product that was being showcased by a person at an event, which is an inflatable t-shirt for kids.

The video shows how the unique anti-drowning t-shirt immediately converts into a life jacket, offering an essential layer of safety in the water.

"This may not get a Nobel prize, but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because I am the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing and safety are my highest priorities," Mr. Mahindra wrote in the post.

Watch the video here:

This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (video credit: @Rainmaker1973 ) pic.twitter.com/ZaSyVMqZG9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2023

Nearly a million people saw the video, and they left thoughtful comments in the video's comment section on social media.

"I believe the greatest inventions are not always tangible, but rather the acts that shape and safeguard the future of our world. Our children and grandchildren are the living embodiment of hope and promise, representing the continuation of our legacy and the torchbearers of progress," commented a user.



"Excellent innovation. I have a friend whose 3-year-old son drowned in a pool and has been on life support in the US for more than a year in a critical state. That pool had waist-level water, and yet this happened," wrote another user.