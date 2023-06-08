Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In New Zealand As A Truck Spilled 22 Tonnes Of Carpet Glue

The vehicle was leaking 22 tonnes of carpet glue.

After a container truck rolled and spilled tonnes of carpet glue across a South Auckland highway yesterday, car drivers were forced to wait in heavy traffic on the SH1 motorway.

According to the NZ Herald, Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call about a truck rolling and spilling 22 tonnes of carpet glue across Cavendish Drive, near State Highway 20. The container at the rear of the truck could be seen flipped on its side with its wheels in the air as glue oozed onto the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi tweeted that "spillage clean-up at this crash site will continue for some time today. Expect southbound delays on SH20 from Massey Road and diversions and delays on Cavendish Dr. Avoid this area or allow extra time."

UPDATE 10:35AM

According to a statement by Adrian Wilson, Auckland Council proactive compliance manager, "The spillage was contained at present, and officers were carrying out further investigations to determine any impacts on the stormwater network. We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that anybody can report a pollution incident to the council by calling our 24/7 pollution hotline on 09 377 3107."

Yesterday, the Southwestern Motorway remained congested for miles in the area surrounding the glue spill.