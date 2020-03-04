Varun Dhawan's Shout-Out To The Real Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan plays a porter in his upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1'.

It's a profession which is traditionally considered a male bastion, but these women coolies - or porters - prove that gender is no bar in a job. Their work is now being applauded by not just the Ministry of Railways, but also actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, who wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 in February, today tweeted in appreciation of women coolies. The 32-year-old took to the microblogging platform to respond to a Ministry of Railways tweet about "lady coolies" who have "proved that they are second to none".

"Yeh hain #coolieno1 (they are Coolie No 1)," he wrote, responding to the Ministry of Railways tweet which shows three women coolies towing luggage on different railway stations. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's tweet below:

Varun Dhawan's tweet has collected nearly 1,800 'likes' on the microblogging platform.

"Yes, truly an inspiration," one Twitter user agreed with the Student Of The Year actor in the comments section. "Salute to them!" said another.

Coolie No 1 - a remake of the 1995 film with the same name – has been directed by Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original. Varun Dhawan stepped into the shoes of Govinda for the remake, which will hit the theatres on May 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.