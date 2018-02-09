A Valentine's Day Burger Worth 2 Lakhs - Diamond Ring, Fries On The Side You can't put a price tag on love

If you're looking to do something 'extra' for Valentine's Day dinner, your search could end right here. A restaurant in Massachusetts, USA, is offering an extra-special Valentine's Day dinner idea - a burger that comes with a gold and diamond engagement ring in the bun. It also comes at a hefty price tag of $3,000 or approximately Rs 1.9 lakh, but hey - you can't out a price tag on love! "This Valentine's Day you can get a Big Boy Burger for only $3k! It also happens to come with an engagement ring to propose to your loved one later that night," writes Pauli's Northend in their Facebook post.The post also contains a picture of the said burger. It comes with a side of fries as well, for those who are wondering.The restaurant writes that the burger has to be ordered 48 hours in advance.According to local reports , the engagement ring will be a a 7/8 carat Neil Lane engagement ring from Kay Jewelers."Nothing says 'I love you' quite like Boston's best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k, gold," the restaurant said in its press release. "For $3,000, savour the flavour of Pauli's Big Boy Burger and simmer in sweet bliss, if they say yes!"What do you think of the deal? Let us know using the comments section below. If you think 2 lakh is a little too much to shell out for a burger, worry not. Here are 5 other food-themed Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones.Click for more trending news