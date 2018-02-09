A Valentine's Day Burger Worth 2 Lakhs - Diamond Ring, Fries On The Side

The post also contains a picture of the said burger. It comes with a side of fries as well, for those who are wondering.
The restaurant writes that the burger has to be ordered 48 hours in advance.
According to local reports, the engagement ring will be a a 7/8 carat Neil Lane engagement ring from Kay Jewelers.
"Nothing says 'I love you' quite like Boston's best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k, gold," the restaurant said in its press release. "For $3,000, savour the flavour of Pauli's Big Boy Burger and simmer in sweet bliss, if they say yes!"
What do you think of the deal? Let us know using the comments section below.
Commentsfood-themed Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones.
Click for more trending news