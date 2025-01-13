"Use A Good Perfume": X User's ''Unsolicited'' Dating Advice For Men Goes Viral

Dating can be a complex and challenging experience due to emotional vulnerability, uncertainty, and mixed signals. Different expectations, compatibility issues, and fear of rejection can also hinder the process. Additionally, navigating modern dating norms, social media, and dating apps can be overwhelming. Despite these challenges, dating can be a rewarding experience that fosters self-discovery and meaningful connections. Recently, an X user sparked a lively online debate with his candid advice for men in the dating scene. In a viral post on X, Venkataramana Reddy shared his "unsolicited advice" for boys navigating the dating world, offering straightforward tips on grooming that have resonated with many online.

He wrote, "1. Use a good deo and perfume. Whatever you are comfortable with 2. Don't turn up in a pair of training shorts and flip-flops and say, "She has to like me for who I am". Thats not how you get mates 3. Wear shoes. Sneakers if you are young. 4. Wear white, blue or grey For gods sake, not maroon or green or some random colour."

Mr Reddy's post went viral, garnering widespread support from users who applauded his practical advice. Many agreed that his emphasis on dressing well and maintaining good personal grooming were fundamental yet crucial aspects of making a good impression in the dating world. One user wrote, "Amazing and honest advice. I've turned down so many men because they do not make an effort to use Deo or perfume. Yes, I have an extremely sensitive nose."

Another commented, "Let me provide a counter opinion. Boys focus on your long-term success. Build your career, personality and health (physical & mental)… when you are earning 50L+ in 20s, athletic body, well read; you don't need any of the above rules. You'd be yourself in shorts. Specially when looking for a serious relationship."

A third said, "Biggest advice: appear on time and be consistent across the dates." A fourth added, "I am adding a few things -- 1. Ancient humans invented the comb for a reason. Please use it. 2. When you are meeting someone, look at them, not your phones."