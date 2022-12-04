US Woman Wins Rs 81 Lakh Lottery Hours After Giving Birth: ''I'm So Excited And Happy''

A large amount of her lottery will go toward paying for her house

A North Carolina woman's happiness knows no bounds after she scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 (₹ 81,42,155) Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to a baby girl, CNN reported.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery, Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on November 9. She bought a Powerball ticket from the QuikTrip store on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord, and she ended up going into labor on November 9, the day of the drawing, as per North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Hours after giving birth to her daughter, who is her third child, Mrs. Hernandez found out that she had won $100,000 in that day's Powerball drawing.

"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said in the release. "I'm so thankful."

She also credited her two sons for the big win, as she used their birthdays to pick the numbers. Luckily, those numbers came up in the drawing, making her win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

"When I found out I cried," she said in the release. "I'm just so excited and happy."

Mrs. Hernandez said a large amount of her lottery prize will go toward paying for her house.

