US Woman Wins Over Rs 40 Lakh Lottery Prize Using Numbers From A Dream

A Maryland resident recently won a whopping $50,000 (approximately Rs 42.96 lakh) in a Pick 5 lottery draw. Interestingly, she revealed that the winning numbers appeared to her in a dream before she purchased the ticket.

The woman from Prince George's County informed Maryland Lottery authorities that she woke up from a dream in December about a string of digits that resonated in her mind.

The woman eventually purchased a Pick 5 ticket from the Oxon Hill Zip In Mart using the numbers 9-9-0-0-0.

"We were running late, and I almost forgot to play," the player said. "But I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream."

The numbers scored the woman a $50,000 prize in the December 20 evening drawing.

"My wife showed me, but it didn't seem real," the winner's husband said. "But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you're on it, and thankfully we were."

The couple said they are still weighing options for the prize money.

"Whatever she wants," the husband said, "but we already gave the grandkids something extra for Christmas."

This was not an isolated case of recent times where a person accidentally won a huge amount in the lottery; recently, an Indian-origin man in Singapore has become an overnight millionaire after winning a grand prize of $1 million (Rs 8.45 crore) in a lucky draw last Sunday (Nov 24). The man, identified as Balasubramanian Chithambaram, won the top prize after he purchased a gold chain for his wife three months ago at the store that conducted the lucky draw. Mustafa Jewellery, the shop running the contest, took to social media to share the news of the winner that left Mr Chithambaram elated and surprised in equal measure.