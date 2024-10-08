US Woman Dumps Fiance To Marry Her Maid Of Honour: 'No Regrets'

Now, they're planning to start a family via IVF.

Kayla Doody, 29, from Florida, shared her extraordinary love story, revealing how she dumped her groom-to-be and married her maid of honour, Erika, 36. According to the New York Post, Kayla had been engaged to her then-boyfriend Harry but felt trapped and unsure. After meeting Erika, a client's wife, they became best friends.

Talking about how their relationship began, Kayla said, ''I felt settled and comfortable, but I knew in my heart I wasn't madly in love with Harry. It felt more like companionship than what my friends had – they were so passionate about their partners. I didn't feel jealous, though, as I still had low self-worth and I was just grateful for what I had – a man who loved me, even if I didn't feel quite the same way about him. Working as a personal trainer in December 2021, I became friends with a client, Dan (not his real name), and in November 2022 met his wife Erika. Within months, Erika and I were best friends, messaging daily and hanging out as a foursome with our partners.''

However, in February 2023, Harry proposed to her during a hike. Though she cared for him and said yes to him, she felt stuck and trapped inside. She decided to go ahead with the wedding and asked Erika to be her maid of honour.

A few days later, Erika confessed that she had kissed a woman and told Kayla that she was seeking a divorce from her husband as she was a lesbian.

''My head was spinning. I was immediately jealous of this other woman, and suddenly realised I had feelings for Erika. I tried to push those feelings away. However, after that conversation, there was a spark that hadn't been there before. We kept making flirty jokes, and when we looked at each other it felt electric. I made excuses not to be intimate with Harry. I realized I was in love – but not with my husband-to-be,'' Kayla revealed.

The two eventually realised their feelings for each other, leading Kayla to end her engagement.

The couple started a romantic relationship, and six months later, Erika proposed. They married in April, surrounded by loved ones. She called marrying Erika the "best decision" she's ever made, finally finding true love and happiness. Now, they're planning to start a family via IVF.

''I meant it with all my heart. We tied the knot in April at an intimate wedding venue filled with flowers, in front of 60 of our family and friends. Exchanging vows, I knew I was marrying my soulmate. I had no regrets, we were meant to be,'' Kayla said.