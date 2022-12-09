US Woman 'Accidentally' Sends Pet Dog Through X-Ray Machine In Backpack

Airport issued a warning after a dog was accidentally sent through an X-ray machine.

Security staff at Dane County Regional Airport were recently shocked to discover a rather unusual item packed inside a passenger's luggage that had been checked in for a flight. Before the baggage was due to be loaded onto the aircraft at the airport of downtown Madison, Wisconsin, a security guard discovered a live dog inside the case after it had passed through an airport X-ray machine.

Taking to Twitter, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), shared two photos of the backpack and the x-ray. "A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray at @MSN_Airport this week. When travelling with any animal, notify your airline and know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine." TSA wrote in the caption.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

In addition to the tweet, they shared the proper way to travel with a pet. "Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger travelling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available," TSA wrote in the caption of the next tweet.

Video: Here's the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NL2jNjni2l — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

This is not the first time the Transportation Security Administration has discovered a live pet inside luggage. A similar incident occurred last month at the New York City airport, when officials discovered a live cat curled up inside a passenger's suitcase.

Featured Video Of The Day How Rebels Were A Factor In BJP's Defeat In Himachal Pradesh