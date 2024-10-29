Surgeon Who Removed Patient's Liver 'Accidentally' Accused Of Botching Another Operation

Dr Thomas Shaknovsky has been accused of negligence

Dr Thomas Shaknovsky, a surgeon in the US state of Florida, whose medical license was suspended last month after he accidentally operated on a patient's liver, had a female patient die as well due to a last-minute procedure change, according to a fresh complaint filed by the Board of Medical Examiners. The complaint, dated October 22, states that the woman was scheduled to undergo ileostomy in July last year but Shaknovsky “opted to perform a bowel resection” on her which resulted in perforation, according to a report in NY Post.

Under the established procedure, a surgeon creates a hole in a person's stomach to change the way waste exits a patient's body. However, the procedure performed by Shaknovsky involved the removal of a part of the bowel, including the small intestine or large intestine.

The complaint stated that the patient's "health deteriorated post-operatively and she was moved to the ICU" where she later died. The investigation into the incident revealed that Shaknovsky and other doctors "failed to appropriately use diagnostic testing and delayed in ordering imaging to timely treat sepsis". It added that Shaknovsky committed gross negligence when caring for her.

Shaknovsky's medical license suspended

On September 24, Shaknovsky's medical license was suspended for removing Alabama resident, William Bryan's liver instead of spleen, resulting in his death. Bryan, alongside his wife, Beverly Bryan was in Florida when he started experiencing pain in his left side.

He was admitted to the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar where despite his reluctance, Shaknovsky and Dr Christopher Bacani, the hospital's chief medical officer, pushed for the surgery.

“Dr Shaknovsky removed Mr. Bryan's liver and, in so doing, transected the major vasculature supplying the liver, causing immediate and catastrophic blood loss resulting in death,” read a statement by the attorney firm hired by Bryan's wife.

A hearing regarding Shaknovsky's license suspension is set to be held on December 18.