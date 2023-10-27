US Police Respond To Report Of Human Remains, Find Beer Bong Instead

Cops took jet skis to the cave entrance and swam inside.

A rather comical situation unfolded in the United States involving security authorities, where what initially seemed like a serious investigation took an unexpected turn, revealing itself to be a prank.

The officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, in collaboration with a Pend Oreille County detective and a Border Patrol agent, promptly responded to a concerning report regarding possible human remains inside a cave. The initial call had been made by a paddleboarder who had come across what they believed to be human remains while exploring the cave situated along the Pend Oreille River, close to the Canadian border.

After reaching the scene, Officer Erickson and the detective utilized jet skis to access the cave's entrance, followed by swimming inside to conduct a thorough investigation. As they ventured further into the cave, they discovered a peculiar object resting at the bottom, resembling a skull. To gain a closer and more detailed perspective, Officer Erickson dove beneath the water, using a pair of goggles generously loaned to them by some nearby boaters.

However, the apparent skeletal remains turned out to be something entirely unexpected. Instead of human remains, they encountered a plastic skull-shaped beer bong, ingeniously designed to resemble a skull and spinal column. To their surprise, the beer bong had been intentionally filled with rocks, creating the illusion of a submerged skeleton. It became evident that this peculiar object had been strategically placed in the water as part of an elaborate prank. The perpetrator, perhaps unaware of the scale of their trick, had inadvertently alarmed authorities with this eerie and convincing deception.