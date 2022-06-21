US Police Department Launches Dating Site 'Tender' To Find Pets Their Forever Home

Thousands have liked the post and praised the new "Tender" initiative. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A sheriff's office in the United States recently launched a spoof dating site for cats and dogs called “Tender”.

Taking to Facebook, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida announced the site as a method of matching up adorable pets with their “furever homes”. As per the caption, Sheriff Wayne Ivey, with the help of the department's police dog K-9 Junny, came up with the idea.

The announcement for the site read, “You will only want to swipe right when you see these adoptable cuties.”

In the caption, the authorities said that each week a homeless dog or cat at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Centre will be put in the spotlight for potential families to “swipe right” on. “This site is actually designed to find “furever homes” for Junny's homeless friends” at the animal care centre, the officials added.

“Junny's Tender Site' is designed to find tender, loving, and caring homes for the dogs and cats in our Animal Care Center that have been with our team for an extended period of time!!,” the announcement read. “Knowing that having a 'furever home' is what every pet deserves, Junny decided he would launch 'Junny's Tender Site,' so that he could post a new profile pic of one of his friends each and every Saturday, that will almost guarantee a perfect match for a new pet and owner!!” it added.

Since being shared, thousands have liked the post and praised the new “Tender” initiative. One user wrote, “That is so nice all animals deserve a for ever home. Thank you!" Another added, “What a great idea to reach the community”. “How fabulous... praying for tons of success for the unloved, unwanted and all voiceless beings,” added third.

“Tender” is not an actual app on the smartphone. The sheriff's office will be posting profile pictures of the dogs and cats every week that “will make you ‘swipe right'”, the caption of the post read. It also added that the weekly social media posts will tell you everything you need to know to rush down to the animal centre and find your “furever date”.