US Man Wins Lottery Three Times With The Same Numbers In One Year

US man won his third $50,000 lottery prize in just 11 months on April 13 (Representational Image)

A man from Maryland, United States used his lucky numbers to win the lottery not once but thrice. The 52-year-old resident of Charles County won his third $50,000 lottery prize in just 11 months on April 13, according to a news release from the Maryland lottery.

The man won two separate $50,000 prizes in May 2022, making a total of $100,000.

He used number 48548 all three times to win Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5" game.

"It hit last year and it hit again," the man said, according to the release. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number' and we keep winning with it."

He told the lottery officials that he wants to keep playing lottery games even after his three wins.

In the release, he said, "I play the Lottery all the time, you never know. You can't win if you are not in it."

He shared that he plans to use his money to go on a "much-needed vacation" with his wife.

Meanwhile, another man named Craig Jones, won big ($1,50,000) by going with the same numbers on three tickets.

He tripled his Pick 5 win! Craig Jones of Columbia played the same number on three Pick 5 tickets, winning a total of $150,000. Read more: https://t.co/LackrxQJznpic.twitter.com/FsbVCJTD75 — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) April 15, 2023

Earlier, Fekru Hirpo, of Alexandria, Virginia, purchased 20 tickets for the Pick 4 drawing on March 8 with the exact same four-digit combination of 2-5-2-7. With 20 tickets, Hirpo won $100,000 because the Pick 4 game's top prize was $5,000.

This lottery-winning scenario involving large sums of money is not unique to the United States. A few days ago, an Indian individual also made an enormous amount of money from Abu Dhabi lotteries.



