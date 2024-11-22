US Man Receives Successful Face Transplant After Suicide Attempt

A man in the US state of Michigan has become one of just several dozen people in the world to successfully receive a face transplant. Derek Pfaff, 30, attempted to kill himself but miraculously survived and now has a second crack at life, following a life-changing surgery. Mr Pfaff underwent the complex procedure that lasted more than 50 hours and involved at least 80 healthcare professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester earlier this year, according to an announcement published.

In the last 20 years, just a little more than 50 face transplants have been performed worldwide, which makes Mr Pfaff's operation a rare success. Prior to the operation at Mayo Clinic, Mr Pfaff had undergone 58 reconstructive facial surgeries in 10 years but remained unable to eat solid food or speak casually with friends and family. Since he had no nose, Mr Pfaff could not wear glasses either.

"After my last surgery, the doctor told my parents that there's nothing more he could do except refer us to a place to get a face transplant. This surgery has transformed my life. I feel so much more confident," Mr Pfaff said in a video shared by the clinic.

"I'm also going to keep sharing my story with others to help as many people as I can. I lived for a reason. I want to help others. I am so grateful to my donor, his family and my care team at Mayo Clinic for giving me this second chance."

As per the doctors, approximately 85 per cent of Mr Pfaff's face has been reconstructed and replaced with donor tissue. Upper and lower eyelids, upper and lower jaws, teeth, nose, cheek structure and neck skin are some of the parts that have been reconstructed.

Pfaff's suicide attempt

The son of Jerry and Lisa Pfaff, Mr Pfaff was a straight-A student and captain and star running back on the school's only state championship football team. However, on the fateful night of March 5, 2014, Mr Pfaff, then 19, decided to take his own life while at home during college spring break.

"I don't remember anything. I don't remember getting the gun, going outside, shooting myself or the weeks afterwards," said Mr Pfaff.

Shortly after 1:30 am, Mr Jerry found the family's gun cabinet open and soon found his son, lying on a snowbank, next to the garage. He was rushed to the hospital where he eventually regained consciousness.

"He does not remember getting the gun. He does not remember going outside. He does not remember shooting himself," said Ms Pfaff. "We met with the doctors, and they told us that there was no way Derek was going to make it."

But Derek did survive. "It's a miracle he lived," Ms Pfaff says.