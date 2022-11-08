US Man Eats 40 Chickens For 40 Consecutive Days

Mr Tominsky took to Twitter every day to post updates on him eating the chicken at different locations.

People on the internet try a lot of challenges to become a sensation. In one such incident, a man from Philadelphia in the United States completed his mission of eating chicken every day for 40 straight days, reported Mashable.

Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old server, started documenting his goal of eating an entire rotisserie chicken each day for 40 days in a row.

The now viral sensation explained his mission as an earnest attempt to bring others joy and a bit of entertainment. "This is just a little bit of an inconvenience and a sacrifice for the joy that it seems to be bringing people," he said to The New York Times.

Mr Tominsky took to Twitter every day to post updates on him eating the chicken at different locations. The posts were extremely simple, picturing him holding up a whole chicken and mentioning the day of the challenge.

I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HlFYrzGQIN — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) October 8, 2022

Also Read: Health Concern: Non-Stick Pans Could Release Millions Of Microplastics, Says Study

As per his official handle, he completed the 40-day challenge on November 6. Before completing it, he also posted posters around the city welcoming the public to witness his final chicken meal on a pier on the Delaware River. To add humour to the poster, he mentioned. "This is not a party."

According to Mashable, Mr Tominsky thought about 500 people came to watch him eat the final chicken on the last day. Now, he is also known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man."

40 consecutive days eating an entire rotisserie chicken #chickenpic.twitter.com/a4AoNWDLTa — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) November 6, 2022

Mr Tominsky also rolled out a literal red carpet that led to a table with a white cloth covering it for celebrating his achievement, as posted on his Twitter handle.

According to the New York Times, the crowd chanted "Eat that bird!" as Mr Tominsky chowed down.

He further told the outlet that the inconvenience and sacrifice came in the form of bloating from too much sodium and an intense, developed disgust for rotisserie chicken. It is also reported that the "chicken man" claims to have lost about 16 pounds throughout the challenge, as often the chicken was his only meal in the day.

Featured Video Of The Day "Why Not Have Total Prohibition Across India Then?" A Owaisi As BJP Pushes For Civil Code