US Man Claims Rs 40 Lakh Prize, Wins An Extra Rs 80 Lakh

A North Carolina man experienced an extraordinary stroke of luck while at the lottery office. Dennis Parks, from Carthage, had arrived at the Greensboro Regional Office & Claim Center to claim his $50,000 (Rs 43 Lakh) prize from a Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket. While there, his daughter bought him a Keno ticket as a birthday gift, marking his 81st birthday. To his surprise, the Keno ticket was worth $100,000 (Rs 86 Lakh), adding another windfall to his day.

Parks, who described the double win as "just my day," said the prizes would help cover bills and fund a family trip to Ohio. The unexpected victory has left the man and his family thrilled, and he is now looking forward to enjoying the rewards of his good fortune.

This isn't the first time an American man has won a significant amount of money in the lottery. In February, a lucky resident of Stanley, North Carolina, won a staggering $110,000 (Rs 95,91,136) lottery prize, claiming it was all foretold in a vivid dream. Robert Hoban, the winner, said he bought a1 lottery ticket and went to bed with the drawing on his mind. The next day, he woke up to find that his dream had come true - he had won the exact amount he had seen in his dream!

"I actually dreamed the night before that I would win," Stanley resident Robert Hoban told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. "It's strange because I even dreamed the exact amount that I won. It was very crazy, but it's true," he said.

Hoban said his shock at finding out he had won $110,000 after dreaming about it was matched only by his family's disbelief.