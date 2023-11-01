US Man Claims He Received A Cup Of Urine Instead Of Milkshake From Grubhub

He used a straw to take a sip of his milkshake and thats when he realised it's urine.

A man in the US was left shocked and disgusted after he received a cup of urine instead of the milkshake he ordered. According to Fox 59, Caleb Woods from Utah ordered fries and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A off the food delivery app GrubHub earlier this week. He used a straw to take a sip of his milkshake and that's when he realised he drank urine.

''When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the GrubHub driver was a warm cup of urine'', he said.

Disgusted, he called the driver back to his house and confronted him. ''Do you realize this is pee,'' Mr Wood asked the driver.

He claimed that the driver admitted to confusing two Styrofoam cups in his vehicle. The driver further told him that he works long hours and doesn't take bathroom breaks, so he relieves himself in his car with disposable cups.

After the incident, the customer reached out to Grubhub for a refund, and it took the company four days to get back to him. He did not even get a full refund.

''They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food. They didn't refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave,'' he said.

Later, Grubhub issued a statement over the incident and said that the company had ended the contract with the delivery worker.

"This is unacceptable, and we have absolutely no tolerance for this or any type of misconduct on Grubhub. We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us. We also followed up with the customer to apologize and provided coaching to the first representative who was in touch with the customer,'' Grubhub told FOX Business.

