US Man Addicted To Tuna Fish Wears Its Juice As Cologne, Eats 15 Cans A Week

Tyler's obsession with fish started at a very young age.

A US man has admitted to having such an intense addiction to the act of smelling, consuming, and even sipping from cans of tuna that it has led him to consume a staggering 15 cans on a weekly basis.

Referred to as 'Tuna Tyler' and hailing from Lawrence, Kansas, he made an appearance on an episode of the television program "My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?" broadcast on the TLC network in the United States. During his appearance, he discussed his obsession with canned fish.

According to a report by The New York Post, Mr Tyler has taken his obsession to the extent of even using its juice as a form of cologne.

"I love smelling tuna every day, all the time, all night, any day, every day," states the fish enthusiast.

"He's always liked fish. When he was little and most kids during Easter want chocolate in their baskets and things like that, he didn't eat the chocolate, so we put tuna and cans of sardines because he liked that," said Mr Tyler's mother, Ursula.

"I didn't think it would turn into, you know, where he was smelling it and keeping it and being addicted to it now," his mother added.

In a video excerpt from the TV show shared on YouTube, Tyler is seen seated at a coffee shop. He retrieves a small can of tuna and a can opener from his pocket. Casting furtive glances around, Mr Tyler cautiously pops open the can and deeply inhales the aroma.

As he indulges in this peculiar scent ritual, a woman carrying a steaming cup of coffee approaches him. Instead of sipping her beverage, Mr Tyler once again takes in the scent of tuna, drawing the attention of the curious coffee shop crew around him.

"They call me Tuna Tyler, and I'm addicted to smelling tuna. When people see me smelling tuna out in public, you know, they might think it's a little bit different, for sure. It might look weird to other people, but to me, I think it's perfectly fine," he said.

