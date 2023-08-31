US Couple Shocked To See Offensive Text On Bill But It Was.

The Reddit user shared a photo of the receipt.

A man from the United States has revealed the shocking text found on a restaurant receipt following a dinner outing with his wife. He posted the photo on Reddit, allowing social media users to discover the message on their own.

The post by the Reddit user, featuring an image of a restaurant receipt with the caption "My dinner receipt had a message for me," rapidly attracted the attention of social media users.

The image of the dinner bill had a total of six items listed in it, but the last item was a drink named "You're an A**hole," which was priced at $15.

However, the item looked like a rude addition to the bill, but it was not left by an angry member of staff.

In fact, it was a cocktail made of gin, 20-year tawny, lime juice, honey, peach bitters, egg white, brown sugar drizzle, and a coupe.

"I completely forgot the name of the cocktail by the time the receipt came, but its name was 'You're an A-hole, Mr. Burton. It definitely caught me by surprise," the Reddit user added.

The Reddit post has transformed into a viral thread on the platform, accumulating more than 40,000 upvotes.

Many users posted amusing comments in response to the thread.

One commenter responded, "I wish we could charge customers for being a*****s. We would make so much money."

"I genuinely wish wait staff could just tack on service charges like this," a second agreed.

"You got ripped off; I get called an a****e for free all the time," a third joked.