X User Finds Chicken In Veg Meal Ordered From Zomato, Company Responds

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there have also been growing issues regarding quality, late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Now, one such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X, user Himanshi claimed she found chicken in a vegetarian dish she ordered via Zomato.

"Have ordered the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao thru Zomato from Eatfit. Instead of Palak Paneer they have served chicken Palak. Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food," the X user wrote while sharing the picture of her meal that went wrong.

Zomato took notice of the "mix-up" and apologised for the same. The food-delivery platform also assured the user about checking the issue and assisting her with a solution.

"We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest," Zomato replied.

The restaurant also apologised for the mishap. "Hey, we truly regret the meal experience and would like to look into this. Please message your order and contact details," the eatery wrote.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier this year, a Pune man took to the micro-blogging site to share a complaint about a dish he allegedly ordered from Zomato. In the post, the man claimed that he found a chicken piece in a paneer biryani he ordered from PK Biryani House in Karve Nagar, Pune. He mentioned that he managed to get a refund for the same. However, he stated that the incident hurt his "sentiments" as he is a vegetarian.

Zomato reacted to the claim on X. "Hi Pankaj, our highest priority is to ensure that we never compromise with anyone's sentiments. Please share your order ID or registered phone number via DM so that we can get this checked," Zomato wrote.