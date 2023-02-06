US Cat Dumped By Owners For Being 'Too Affectionate' Finds New Home

The title of the letter read, "Too Affectionate!"

A pet owner from Florida, US dumped her cat at the Humane Society of Broward County for being "too affectionate", according to Newsweek. The 4-year-old feline named Jerry has now found a forever home. The cat's story was shared online and is now melting hearts on the internet.

The shelter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shared Jerry's story after it came to the shelter. According to Newsweek, the video has accumulated over 8 million views and has captured attention across social media platforms.

The title of the letter read, "Too Affectionate!" "Yup that's the reason my owner turned me in," the letter read. "She said that I annoyed her and how sweet and affectionate I was. It was too much for her. She said I waited at the door for her and talked too much. I loved her, but she didn't love me back.

"I'm hoping somebody will love me for who I am," the letter read, it was signed, "Jerry." At the bottom of the letter, there was a P.S. that read, "I've been waiting a long time for a home," Fox News reported.

The video was also shared on Instagram with an update, "Jerry was just adopted by someone that saw his video online!" Jerry found a new home in just 24 hours.

Susan Leonti from The Humane Society of Broward County told Newsweek: "Too affectionate-that's the reason 4-year-old Jerry was given-up. Jerry is a sweet cat that loves to be petted and rub up against you, but his former owner said it annoyed her too much. Jerry loved her, but she didn't love him back, so she turned him into our shelter."

Social media users rushed to the comment section to express their love for the cat. A user wrote, "I'm angry because some humans have no understanding of love. This is such a broken society. Yet, we have the healing power under our homes and we deny it a place in our lives. I guess I need focus on being thankful this beauty was surrendered responsibility. There may be hope."

Another user commented, "I hope this person never adopts another animal. This is so sad, an animal does not deserve to be abandoned because it is too affectionate. This person does not deserve to be loved by an animal."

The third user wrote, "Hopefully his previous owner realizes the perfect pet for her would be a fish."

