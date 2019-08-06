Upward Lightning On Guatemala Mountain Captured In Striking Video

"It was quite spectacular," said the woman who captured the video

Offbeat | | Updated: August 06, 2019 14:29 IST
An amateur photographer has captured a striking video of upward lightning shooting from the top of a mountain. Alyssa Barrundia, a missionary living in Guatemala, filmed the incredible phenomenon at Volcan de Agua on Friday.

According to the Independent, Ms Barrundia said that it was the second time in the past few weeks that upward lighting had occurred on the mountain, but the first time that she managed to get it on camera.

"It was quite spectacular," she said.

She also shared the video and pictures of upward lighting on Facebook:

Upward lighting occurs when an enhanced electrical field is focused into the tip of a tall object. In this case, it was the mountain - Volcan de Agua.

Just a little over a week ago, photographer Sergo Montufar snapped an image of lightning strike the top of the Volcan de Agua volcano. The picture was featured by NASA as its Astronomy Picture of the Day.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

