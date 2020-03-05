UNICEF 'Hand-Washing Dance' Video Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The handwash dance, shared by UNICEF, is going viral online.

A video, shared by the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is doing the rounds on the social media, which shows a Vietnamese dancer doing a 'hand-washing dance' to show how one should wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer Quang Afng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus," the UNICEF captioned the video on Twitter.

The song, titled Ghen Co Vy, is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng.



Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus.

Amid the coronavirus scare, netizens are loving this video.

"I love it. It's good for warning people how to protect themselves from virus. Thanks for sharing!," tweeted one user.

"If only med school taught it as well," said another.

A post read: "As a Vietnamese, I am very happy that our message spreads around the world. Thanks very much."

"Be like the Vietnamese! Keep the coronavirus far away from the border," a user remarked.

