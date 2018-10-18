Man Who Faked His Own Death Found Living In Castle With Rolls Royce, Arrested

He was found living in a castle in Burgundy with a vintage Rolls Royce Phantom and three works of art by Salvador Dali

Offbeat | | Updated: October 18, 2018 17:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Who Faked His Own Death Found Living In Castle With Rolls Royce, Arrested

The French castle where the fugitive was found living.

A "high profile" Ukrainian man who faked his own death was arrested in France, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday. The fugitive from Ukraine, who has not been named and only referred to as 'King of the Castle', was found to be living a lavish lifestyle in France. According to Europol, he was found living in a castle in Burgundy with a vintage Rolls Royce Phantom and three works of art by Salvador Dali. The arrest took place on October 5 by the French Gendarmerie with the active support of Europol.

Pictures shared by Europol on Twitter show the castle and the luxury car that were seized. The castle was estimated to be worth around 3 million euros.

It was established that the man was wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of "large-scale corruption".

"The suspect is thought to be behind a complex case of international fraud and money laundering... He had however managed to evade justice by producing forged death certificates," Europol said.

Though Europol did not reveal the name of the suspect, according to BBC, Ukrainian investigators have named him as "Malinovsky."

News of the arrest created quite a buzz on Twitter:

The man was arrested along with three accomplices.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UkrainianMan fakes deathEuropol

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala ProtestMJ AkbarElection DatesHero Destini News in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status Sabarimala Temple Updates

................................ Advertisement ................................